BB&T Corp Has $10.22 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after buying an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after buying an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,025,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 306.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,002,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,852,000 after buying an additional 755,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont opened at $68.77 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

