BB&T Corp Decreases Position in Neenah Inc (NP)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp owned 0.20% of Neenah worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neenah by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neenah news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,144.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of Neenah opened at $87.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

