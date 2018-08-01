Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of VF worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of VF by 582.5% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,339,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $3,647,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,943,301.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF opened at $92.07 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of VF to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

