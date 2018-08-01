Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock worth $10,089,283. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $67.01 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

