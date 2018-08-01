Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 59,436 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $64.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

