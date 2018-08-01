Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 3,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $4,539,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $870,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $5,943,228. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 418,470 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 777,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,163,000 after acquiring an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after buying an additional 242,845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,391,000 after buying an additional 150,529 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

