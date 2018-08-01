Barclays Reiterates “€87.20” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €87.20 ($102.59) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FME. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($118.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.60 ($111.29).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA opened at €84.48 ($99.39) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.