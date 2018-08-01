Barclays Lowers Tyson Foods (TSN) Price Target to $73.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. Pivotal Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vertical Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods opened at $57.65 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 891.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 444,329 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,873,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410,865 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.