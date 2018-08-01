Barclays Lowers Tyson Foods (TSN) Price Target to $73.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. Pivotal Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vertical Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.
Tyson Foods opened at $57.65 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 891.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 444,329 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,873,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,856,000 after purchasing an additional 410,865 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
