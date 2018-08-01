Barclays Cuts Shopify (SHOP) Price Target to $145.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Shares of Shopify opened at $138.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 667,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 192,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 203,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 158,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

