Barclays Cuts Shopify (SHOP) Price Target to $145.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.
Shares of Shopify opened at $138.21 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 667,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 192,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 203,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 158,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
