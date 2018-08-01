Barclays Analysts Give TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) a $59.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. ValuEngine raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR opened at $45.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. research analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

