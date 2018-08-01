BankFinancial (BFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million.

Shares of BankFinancial traded down $0.08, hitting $16.66, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,804. BankFinancial has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $293.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO F Morgan Gasior sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $603,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,117.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $162,970.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,422 shares of company stock worth $1,162,480. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

