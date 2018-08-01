Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank Of Princeton earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.7875557781609 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $224.12 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

