Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Bank Of Princeton opened at $33.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. research analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the first quarter worth $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the second quarter worth $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

