Bank of Montreal Can Buys 10,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 110,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF opened at $52.91 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.