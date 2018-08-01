Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) versus Luther Burbank (LBC) Financial Survey

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 21.77% 8.97% 1.06% Luther Burbank N/A 6.01% 0.54%

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 7.31 $15.97 million $3.28 27.10 Luther Burbank $181.74 million 3.39 $69.38 million $1.42 7.66

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. As of January 25, 2018, it had nine banking branch locations in Northern and Southern California; and eight lending offices in California, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Further, the company engages in the real estate investment activities; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.