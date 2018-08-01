Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $30,060.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii opened at $80.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

