Bank of America Raises ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target to $50.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

ARCB stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.86 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $468,105.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 157,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

