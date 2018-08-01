Bank of America Cuts Vulcan Materials (VMC) Price Target to $128.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of Vulcan Materials traded up $1.45, hitting $113.45, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 67,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

