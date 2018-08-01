Bank of America Analysts Give Anadarko Petroleum (APC) a $100.00 Price Target

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) received a $100.00 price target from stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum traded down $4.38, reaching $68.77, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,487. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Boston Partners boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5,171.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,025 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $59,123,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1,887.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 976,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 927,481 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 762,465 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

