Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Banco Bradesco reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Santander raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco traded up $0.10, hitting $8.18, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 7,449,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,562,878. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,857,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,349,000 after purchasing an additional 583,939 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,769,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11,545.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,956,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

