Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $87.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

