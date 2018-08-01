Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5,021.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE opened at $34.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

In other news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $723,539.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,462.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

