Bainco International Investors Sells 7,330 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 124,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 375,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF opened at $43.88 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

