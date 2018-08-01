Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $285,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 129.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 325,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,206,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $232.23 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

