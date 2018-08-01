BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.46) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.88) to GBX 700 ($9.20) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.08) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.92 ($8.58).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 653.60 ($8.59). 8,315,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 533.50 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.97).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

