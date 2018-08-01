Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Osram Licht (OSR)

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.13 ($64.85).

Osram Licht opened at €39.41 ($46.36) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

