B. Riley Analysts Give Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) a $17.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

DO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling traded down $0.38, hitting $18.82, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 35,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.16. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,561,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.