Avon Products (AVP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Avon Products to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avon Products to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Avon Products has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.18.

In other news, insider Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 100,000 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 224,834 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $431,681.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,999.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,031,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avon Products from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.