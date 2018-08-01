Avnet (AVT) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 477,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,256. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

