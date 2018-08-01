Avista (AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY18 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 46,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,856. Avista has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $400,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,059.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Thackston sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $52,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,809 shares of company stock valued at $621,532 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 21.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.