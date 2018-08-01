Avis Budget Group (CAR) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group opened at $34.85 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 5,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $877,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $45,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.