AutoNation (AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

NYSE AN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,126. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $1,629,176.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

