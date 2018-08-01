Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $93,401,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 442,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $53,919,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 367,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $346,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,158. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $102.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

