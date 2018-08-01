Autoliv (ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Autoliv adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. However, both earnings per share and revenues were higher compared with the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed an organic growth of 7.3% primarily driven by sales growth in China, India, ASEAN and South America. Further, it aims to achieve a sales target of more than $10 billion and approximately 13% adjusted operating margin by 2020 on the back of product launches and improving demand for light vehicles. However, with the European Union’s adoption of a new emission test known as WLTP, the company anticipates the volume sales to decline in Europe. Further, new tariffs and rise in commodity prices might hurt Autoliv’s profit margin. In the last three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price objective on Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cross Research started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv to $127.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.18.

Autoliv traded down $1.42, reaching $101.04, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.