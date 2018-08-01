Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 10,083.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,253,528 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $146,374,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $71,803,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 43.3% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,700,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 513,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $49,732,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk opened at $128.44 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 288.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

