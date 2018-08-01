AudioCodes (AUDC) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AudioCodes earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.6230971566559 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

AUDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.38.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

