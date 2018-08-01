Attunity (ATTU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

Get Attunity alerts:

ATTU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ATTU opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Attunity has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.08.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. equities research analysts predict that Attunity will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Attunity by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Attunity by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Attunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Attunity (ATTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.