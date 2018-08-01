Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atomera opened at $5.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

ATOM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atomera in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

