Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atomera opened at $5.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.