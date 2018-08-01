ATMCoin (ATMC) Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ATMCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00029503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATMCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14.01 million worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATMCoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00392498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00178746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About ATMCoin

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ATMCoin is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio . ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial

ATMCoin Coin Trading

ATMCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

