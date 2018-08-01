Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $13,632,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $398,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 318.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Atlassian opened at $72.41 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $79.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

