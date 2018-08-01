Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of CAT opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

