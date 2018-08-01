Atlantis Resources (ARL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.50

Shares of Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:ARL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 21991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.75 ($0.47).

Atlantis Resources Company Profile

Atlantis Resources Limited is a vertically integrated turbine supplier and project developer in the tidal power industry. The Company’s segments include Power Generation, and Turbine and Engineering Services. The Company’s Power Generation focuses on the development of the MeyGen tidal energy project.

