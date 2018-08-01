Athenex Inc (ATNX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATNX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 47.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Athenex stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 216,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,169. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter. Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Song-Yi Zhang sold 26,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $442,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 121,688 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $2,069,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,671. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

