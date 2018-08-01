Atento (ATTO) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atento in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atento presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of Atento traded down $0.05, hitting $7.25, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 14,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Atento has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $476.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atento had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.50 million. research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atento by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.