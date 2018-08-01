Atento (ATTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.50 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

Atento traded down $0.05, hitting $7.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Atento has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atento by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atento by 497.7% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atento by 160.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATTO shares. Barrington Research set a $14.00 price objective on Atento and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atento in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atento presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

