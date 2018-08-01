Asure Software (ASUR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Asure Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.3027085676534 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,527. The company has a market cap of $217.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

