Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($24.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup set a €15.90 ($18.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.41 ($19.31).

Assicurazioni Generali traded up €0.03 ($0.04), hitting €15.73 ($18.51), during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,790,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

