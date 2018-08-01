Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Insurance by 181.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Insurance opened at $40.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

