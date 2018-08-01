Aspen Group (ASPU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ASPU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $561,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 451,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 118,263 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

