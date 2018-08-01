ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

Press coverage about ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NYSE:ASX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ASE INDL HLDG C/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.2464345813062 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ASE INDL HLDG C/S stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE INDL HLDG C/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

